Sponsored Content
JOB ALERT: Part Time Receptionist sought in Laois
PART TIME RECEPTIONIST
Required for busy GP surgery in Stradbally, two days per week.
Must have good people skills and be proficient in use of computers. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in GP Practice or medical environment.
Possible longer term opportunities.
Send CV and handwritten letter of application to:
Practice Manager
Stradbally Medical Practice
Court Square
Stradbally,
Co Laois
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on