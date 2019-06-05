Sponsored Content

JOB ALERT: Part Time Receptionist sought in Laois

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

JOB ALERT: Part Time Receptionist sought in Laois

PART TIME RECEPTIONIST

Required for busy GP surgery in Stradbally, two days per week.

Must have good people skills and be proficient in use of computers. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in GP Practice or medical environment.

Possible longer term opportunities.

Send CV and handwritten letter of application to:

Practice Manager

Stradbally Medical Practice

Court Square

Stradbally,

Co Laois