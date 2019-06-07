Laois based EPS wins Energia family business award

The success of a Mountrath based, family owned company has been recognised at the inaugural Energia Family Business Awards.

EPS which is currently celebrating its 50th year in business, was named the winner of the Manufacturing and Engineering Family Business of the Year at the recently held Energia Family Business Awards.

EPS was also hortlisted for five other awards, including the Fastest Growing Family Business Award, where we took the Silver prize.

Other nominations included, Innovative Family Business Award, International Family Business of the Year, Energia Sustainable Family Business of the Year and Family Business CSR Award.

The Energia Family Business Awards acknowledge the efforts of family run businesses in reshaping the business landscape.

Over 200 entries were received with a remarkable response from family businesses both old and new across Ireland.

The timing couldn’t be better for EPS which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

“As a family business steeped in tradition, we are really delighted to have our achievements recognised across such varied categories,” said Managing Director Patrick Buckley.

“There are very specific challenges facing family businesses in Ireland and in recent years, EPS has successfully made the transition between generation one and two.

“We are so proud of how far we have come from since December 1968.”

Commenting on the finalists, Katherine O'Riordan, Event Director said, “Irish family businesses have always been and continue to be a fundamental part of the Irish community, with so many businesses run by fathers, sons, mothers, daughters, aunts and uncles.

“We are proud to acknowledge, support and reward the family business industry in Ireland.”

EPS Group is a wet infrastructure specialist operating across the Republic of Ireland, the UK, the Middle East.

It is one of the few genuine end-to-end service providers in the global water sector. Founded upon 50 years of experience, EPS has grown from a modest electrical and pumping services business into an innovative, internationally exporting product and service provider, now focused upon the water, wastewater and clean technology sectors.

EPS is Ireland’s largest, privately owned Design-Build-Operate (DBO) partner for the delivery and operation of water and wastewater assets. Current long-term operational concessions cover over 200 treatment assets serving a population equivalent close to 1 million.

EPS has held contracts with all 34 water authorities in the Republic of Ireland (now transferred to Irish Water), as well as a significant share of the Trader sub-market.

