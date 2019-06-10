JOBS ALERT: Engineers sought

Jamestown Manufacturing immediately require Engineers

Holding a degree or equivalent qualification in Mechanical/production/ manufacturing or similar related engineering disciplines.

Candidates will preferably have minimum 2-3 years relevant post Qualification experience.

Knowledge of Structures/Machines/ Engineering. Workshop Practices is preferable but not essential.

The chosen candidate will be report directly to our General Manager and be involved in such areas such as Process Improvement, Improved Work Flow, Lean Process Evaluation, Productivity Method Study.

Excellent working environment, and salary commensurate with experience.

Excellent career prospects with opportunity for travel and further education.

CVs plus any supporting material to the

HR Manager,

Jamestown,

Lea Road,

Portarlington,

Co. Laois

R HR67