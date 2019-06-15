Celebration of Laois food and drink at Midsummer

There will be a celebration of Laois food and drink at Ballykilcavan Brewery on Midsummer’s Day, as details of a very special long table banquet have just been announced.

The event is a collaboration between the newly opened craft brewery and chef Martin Hayes of Bloom Restaurant in Portlaoise.

It will take place on Friday, June 21 in the 230-year old stone courtyard at Ballykilcavan, just outside Stradbally.

Chef Martin has designed a menu to showcase the very best locally produced food and drink and said, “Laois has a wealth of great food producers, and we really want to show off their produce to a wide audience in the beautiful surroundings of Ballykilcavan.”

The menu will feature bread from Mueller & O’ Connell Bakery (Abbeyleix), organic pork from Castlewood Organic Farm (Durrow), Irish Piedmontese beef from Michael Fennelly (Stradbally), organic oats from The Merry Mill (Vicarstown), pickles from G’s Gourmet Jams (Abbeyleix), veg from local grower John Egan (Ratheniska), salad leaves from Edmundburry Greens (Durrow), gin from Brennan’s Old House Gin (Ballinakill) and beers from Ballykilcavan.

“We’re delighted to be hosting the event here at Ballykilcavan. We’re restoring the 18th century farmyard, and it’s a great setting for an event like this.

“Martin produces wonderful slow-cooked food and I’m really excited to see the menu and looking forward to the event on June 21,” said David Walsh-Kemmis.

Tickets for the four course banquet are on sale now from the Dunamaise Arts Centre box office in Portlaoise.