Exhibitor space filling for Ploughing

With 15 weeks to go until the National Ploughing Championships taking place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow from September 17 to 19, the countdown is officially well and truly on.

There is serious worldwide appeal with exhibitors, international buyers and visitors coming from far flung countries such as Turkey, the USA, UK, Germany, India, Poland, Belgium, New Zealand, France, Saudi Arabia, Lativa and the Netherlands to attend.

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said, “It is great to see that there are over 100 exhibitors already booked in from the United Kingdom given the current political landscape due to Brexit.“The unparalleled number of confirmed exhibitors at this time of year highlights how beneficial it is for businesses, companies and organisations to attend ‘Europe’s largest outdoor event’. And as always it is the primary aim of the National Ploughing Association to improve exhibitor and visitor experience to ensure the best possible ‘Ploughing’ for all.”

“There will be millions of euro worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display featuring an extensive range of cutting edge agricultural technology and equipment.

“The leading manufacturers and agents will be present with specialist sales advisors and technical experts available for free consultations.”