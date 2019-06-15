Bronze medal for Laois garden designer, Brian Burke

The show garden Connectivity - designed by Brian Burke for Woodies (Medium Garden) was awarded a bronze medal at Bloom recently.

Designer Brian Burke is a landscape contractor and award-winning garden designer based in Stradbally.

He attained his B.Sc. Hons. (Surveying) from Trinity College Dublin in 1994 and has 25 years’ experience in the construction, landscaping and gardening business in Ireland, the UK and the US. He has a keen interest in pan-generational design, accessibility in the garden, and the therapeutic properties of horticulture.