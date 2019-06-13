Laois woman to compete for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur National title

Competing for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur in the upcoming National final will be Dr. Diane Cooper from Portarlington.

Dr. Cooper is a founding director of True Fitness, based in Portarlington, and has developed a new business idea – “Know Your Insulin’ point-of-care testing device which will allow for the global measurement of insulin resistance.

The other two Laois finalists - Aisling Kirwan and Amie Colgan

The Laois, Offaly Kildare and Westmeath Region 'Best Young Entrepreneurs’ were announced at an awards ceremony hosted by the four Local Enterprise Offices on Wednesday, June 12 at Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar. The winners were chosen from 12 finalists, shortlisted from 218 applicants in the region which was launched earlier this year by the LEO’s as part of a nationwide search to find 'Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE).'

Now in its fifth year, IBYE is a nationwide campaign to celebrate Ireland’s young entrepreneurs and is open to individuals aged 18 to 35 who have an innovative business idea, new start-up or established business.

Eight regional finals are taking place across the country over the next few weeks in the search for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur 2019. The previous LEO Laois National finalist was Kelly Ging of Kelly Lou Cakes.

The Laois, Offaly, Kildare & Westmeath Regional final was hosted by Ronan Berry, Midlands 103 and Councillor Paddy Hill, An Cathaoirleach of Westmeath County Council was also in attendance to present the awards to the winning entrepreneurs.

The Winner of the ‘Best Business Idea’ category was won by Dr. Diane Cooper of True Fitness representing #TeamLaois and Local Enterprise Office Laois.

The winner of the ‘Best Start-Up Business’ category was Pierce Dargan, founder of Equine Medirecord, representing #TeamKildare and Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

The winner of ‘Best Established Business’ went to Dr. Emma Rose Conroy, founder of Eurostallions, representing #TeamOffaly and Local Enterprise Office Offaly.

Twenty-four regional winners will now proceed to compete for the national title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur in Google Headquarters on Sunday, September 15. A further €100,000 investment fund will be available to invest in the winners of the three categories at the national final - one of which will also be named as 'Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur.'

Speaking at the Regional final, Evelyn Reddin, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Laois said, "We are delighted to have had such a positive response from so many strong candidates from the Laois, Kildare, Offaly, Westmeath region this year - it is fantastic to see so many young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and businesses.

"The skills and knowledge gained by all involved in the competition we hope will stay with each participant and help grow their businesses even further. We are excited to see what will be in-store for our regional winners and we wish them every success in the upcoming national finals! IBYE is a remarkable platform that we hope will encourage and grow further young entrepreneurship and job creation in the region."