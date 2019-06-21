BloomHQ enterprise hub in Laois is bursting into life

It is set to be an extra busy few weeks in Mountrath at the BloomHQ which will be officially opened this month.

The new enterprise hub is also set to fly the flag in the annual all-island Pride of Place Awards.

Backed by the Mountrath Community Forum BloomHQ is located at the former Bridgidine Convent in Mountrath. The building was donated by the order for the long term benefit of town and the surrounding areas. With the support of the Siol Foundation and Laois County Council, the Forum has driven its transformation into a modern space.

One of the key projects is BloomHQ. The aim is that it will act as a magnet for significant employment by facilitating people working locally as opposed to commuting to urban centres.

BloomHQ’s first phase is almost complete and will be launched to the local community on Thursday, June 27 5pm – 8pm. All are welcome.

The project will also fly the flag for Laois in the 2019 Pride of Place Awards. Nominated by Laois County Council it is entered in the Creative Place Initiative category of this year's competition.

"Bloom HQ is not just a re-created space, it’s a catalyst for a community affected by a national route bypass to create, innovate and generate a productive future for themselves and future generations," says the council.

The local authority says a cohesive community effort has transformed an 1809 dis-used convent.

"Imaginative planning created work, training, wellness and community facilities on site and the symbiotic relationship between them breeds long term sustainability.

"Local businesses based elsewhere have returned, grassroots innovative campaigns can incubate, transition year students have unequalled access to successful entrepreneurs, essential for inspiring future development.

"City organisations encouraging employee workplace wellness won’t find better facilities than BloomHQ where your workspace is inventive, stimulating and provides on-site access to a fully equipped Gym and Fitness Centre, options to join a camera club, learn an instrument, take a cooking class, volunteer as a Scout Leader, develop a STEM workshop and so much more.

"Creating a fulfilling work-life balance is ready made in BloomHQ," he said.

Judging will take place on July 8.

