Festival antique auction next weekend

Coinciding with the Hinterland Festival in Kells, county Meath next weekend well-known Matthews Auctioneers are conducting a two-day auction on Saturday and Sunday in the historic Dukes Brothers Building on Market Street in Kells.

With over 950 lots to be sold, including three good house contents; Kildare, Meath & Westmeath.

The auctioneer Damien Matthews says it's a most interesting sale, "from high to low there's plenty of useful and decorative objects for everyone". The Dukes building will be open for public viewing from 11am on Thursday, 27th June. Both auction days start at 2pm while the catalogue can be viewed on the auctioneer's website www.matthewsauctionrooms

.com.