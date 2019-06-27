Mountrath BloomHQ in Laois aims to flourish as a co-working hub for Dublin commuters

It is set to be an extra busy few weeks in Mountrath at the Bloom HQ which will be officially opened this Thursday afternoon, June 27.

The new enterprise hub is also set to fly the flag in the annual all-island Pride of Place Awards.

Backed by the Mountrath Community Forum Bloom HQ is located at the former Brigidine Convent in Mountrath. With the support of the Siol Foundation and Laois County Council, the Forum has driven its transformation into a modern space.

One of the key projects is BloomHQ. The aim is that it will act as a magnet for significant employment by facilitating people working locally, as opposed to commuting to urban centres.

BloomHQ’s first phase is almost complete and will be launched this Thursday. Edward Dunne is Chairman of BloomHQ.

“I believe that Bloom HQ is a hugely exciting development for both Mountrath and the midlands overall,” he said.

Mr Dunne said the project's three phases could see up to 140 jobs being located at the 4,000 sq feet facility.

“We want to eat into that number and get people to work local, spend local and un-bypass the town,” he said.

The project will also fly the flag for Laois in the 2019 Pride of Place Awards. Nominated by Laois County Council, it is entered in the Creative Place Initiative category of this year's competition.

“Bloom HQ is not just a re-created space, it’s a catalyst for a community affected by a national route bypass to create, innovate and generate a productive future for themselves and future generations,” said the council.

The local authority says a cohesive community effort has transformed an 1809 dis-used convent.

“Imaginative planning created work, training, wellness and community facilities on site and the symbiotic relationship between them breeds long term sustainability.

“Local businesses based elsewhere have returned, grassroots innovative campaigns can incubate, transition year students have unequalled access to successful entrepreneurs, essential for inspiring future development,” said the council.

Pride of Place judging takes place on July 8 while the official launch takes place this Thursday afternoon June 27. All are welcome.

