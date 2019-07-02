McDonald's is hiring for its Portlaoise restaurant

Practice your best 'do you want fries with that?' because fast food chain McDonald's is looking for a crew member in Portlaoise.

The company says that the worker will be expected to "deliver hot fresh food, in a clean and friendly restaurant, giving customers a great experience each visit, every time. Consistently deliver the highest standards of quality, service and cleanliness in the restaurant and provide friendly, fast and accurate service".

The shifts will be "fully flexible" on any day of the week, and the job is full time.

It was advertised on the Indeed.ie site on July 1.

