Popular Laois hotel to turn solar with big renewable energy project

A well known Laois hotel is embarking on a big project to meet its electricity needs through the generation of renewable energy from the sun.

Next Gen Power Ltd is seeking planning permission on behalf of Alex Kent for an extensive solar panel project at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel. Laois County Council has been notified of the intention to install nearly 6,000 sq feet of solar panels.

The company wants to construct and install PV solar panels to the A-shaped roof to the rear of the building.

The work will consist of installing to cover 272 sq metre with panels on a west facing roof and the same amount on an east facing roof.

This equates to 5,855 sq feet in total of roof area to be covered.

The planning application follows on from a new green energy initiative in the Laois town.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns recently received funding from Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to become one of the first towns in the country to develop an energy master plan under the Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) programme.

The plan will set out a roadmap for the town’s energy transition by increasing knowledge, getting projects off the ground and aligning suitable initiatives with grant supports.

Schools and businesses can be included in the sustainable energy plan.