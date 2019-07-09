Laois planning approval sought for telecommunications tower

A planning application is to be lodged with Laois County Council by a company to build a telecommunications mast in a Laois town.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd is planning to erect a 21 metre tall metal lattice tower, in the Erkina Hub in Rathdowney.

The vacant former Brand Central retail outlet centre is now planned to be a business and remote working hub.

However the tower is for wireless services to homes rather than high speed business use.

The multi-operational lattice tower will have antenna and dishes attached. It will also have associated equipment, cabinets, fencing and use of existing access.

Cignal is leasing space for the tower at the centre.

The CEO of Cignal Colm Cunningham lives in Laois and was at the launch of the Rathdowney Hub plan last May.

"Laois will be the best county in Ireland served with mobile and fixed broadband. You don't need fibre broadband to homes, this is much quicker to deliver," he said.

Mr Cunningham agreed however that digital hubs require higher broadband speeds requiring fibre cables.

"I'm fully behind this hub. Getting fibre in here is easy. if it means digging a duct for 50 metres, its a small cost," he said.

Cignal is installing about a dozen other masts around Laois as part of its nationwide service upgrade to broadband and mobile companies. Some have caused local concern for their visual impact, with one mast installed in Durrow to be moved to a less visible location.