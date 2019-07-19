Brexit mentoring for Laois businesses

Local Enterprise Office Laois will be delivering a number of free mentoring clinics over the coming months to support local businesses who want to prepare for the impact of Brexit on their business.

Each clinic will allow the participating business to meet with an expert mentor for an hour for a free and confidential one to one discussion on issues that may arise for them due to Brexit.

According to Evelyn Reddin, Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office, the risk to all Laois businesses even those who do not import or export, is very high. "Businesses need to start planning now to review the possible impact of Brexit on their operations such as longer lead times for inbound and outbound products, currency fluctuations, tariffs and customs regulations, additional paperwork, higher prices and the possible loss of business to Britain," said Evelyn.

A skilled business mentor selected by the Local Enterprise Office will help local businesses identify the areas where they are vulnerable to Brexit and to put a plan in place to overcome some of these potential challenges. This free service is open to any Laois business, even those who do not think they may be impacted by Brexit at the moment.

Any business who would like to take part is asked to register their interest with Local Enterprise Office Laois on 057-8661800 or localenterprise@laoiscoco.ie