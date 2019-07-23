JOB ALERT: Full time Chef/Butcher required

Full Time Chef/Butcher Required

Wilbay is a leading food distributor supplying Butchers, Wholesalers, Retailers and the Catering Industry throughout Ireland.

Strategically based in Portlaoise, our central depot offers next day delivery throughout the island of Ireland to all of our customers.

Wilbay is built on a reputation of excellent quality products backed up by a dedicated sales and distribution team.

Full Time Chef/Butcher required – The successful candidate will be joining our team in The Butchers Stop and must have experience in the food industry preferably meat industry. Main responsibilities will include daily food preparation to specific recipes, maintaining high levels of cleanliness, food hygiene and Food Safety (HACCP), serving customers, merchandising of all products/shop. You must be passionate about food, be enthusiastic, customer-focused, friendly and hard working. No evening work required.

If interested please send your CV in the first instance to tracey@wilbay.eu