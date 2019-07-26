Belgian Blue Society award for Laois man

The Belgian Blue Cattle Breeding Society has chosen Sean Sherman as the 2019 recipient of its Hall of Fame Award.

The society said they were very proud of the Donaghmore farmer's contribution as a breeder, council member and senior officer in the society.

“In recent years Sean, in his capacity as breed secretary, has meticulously steered the society through choppy waters with a safe pair of hands,” they said.

“The Belgian Blue Society are delighted to honor and reward Sean with the prestigious hall of fame award in recognition of his absolute dedication and commitment to the breed over the years.

“The professional style he applies in managing the society since his involvement at national level was vital to the survivability of the organisation.

“Sean's ability to embrace change, cater for peoples needs on an individual basis and, at the same time, turn around excellent results for the society has stood the test of time.

“His ability to connect with the grassroots members throughout the length and breadth of the county is much commented upon.

“We acknowledge his friendly and firm approach in dealing with breeders and promoting the breed society throughout his network of very loyal contacts.

“Sean recognised the value and potential of Belgian Blue genetics when he purchased his first pedigree stock bull in 2001 to run with the commercial suckler herd on the home farm.

“In 2008 Sean, with his wife Helen, decided to progress to pedigree breeding. Today, the pedigree herd has developed significantly with some very well researched bloodlines used to be mindful of the different market outlets for Belgian Blue bred cattle.”