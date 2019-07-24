Rare old bottle of whiskey could fetch €10,000 at auction this weekend

A rare bottle of old Irish whiskey distilled in Monasterevin could fetch up to €10,000 euro at an auction next week. The bottle of Cassidy & Co Monasterevin whiskey — dating back to the 1880s — was matured by the Cassidy family, who ran a mill from 1784 until 1921.

The precious bottle is set to go for auction at Victor Mee Auctions in Cavan on July 31, with an estimate of between €5,000 and €10,000.

The auctioneers said the hand-blown, unopened bottle is one of only two known such bottles — the other is housed in the Irish Whiskey Museum.The bottle going for auction has ‘Cassidy & Co, Monasterevin’ emblazoned on the label.

The whiskey has been described by the auction house as the “star lot” in the Clermont Collection Rare Advertising, Pub Memorabilia and Architectural Fittings sale, which will take place over two days from July 30-31.

Auctioneer Bryan Mee said: “Whiskey is another area of expertise for us at Victor Mee Auctions and selling extremely rare bottles of whiskey is becoming a common occurrence for us, much to our delight!”