Five Laois Centra stores recognised for excellence in hygiene and food safety

There were celebrations all round for five Centra stores in Laois, as they were recently recognised for excellence in the fields of hygiene and food safety within their businesses, and graciously accepted distinguished awards at the 2019 Centra Food Quality Awards.

The setting for this prestigious awards ceremony was the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, and during the course of the event the Excellence Ireland Quality Association presented two Laois Centra stores, with the coveted Q Mark Level 3 Emerald Award.

The purpose of this award is to congratulate and acknowledge the on-going dedication from stores to demonstrate exemplary standards of store cleanliness and hygiene.

The winning Laois Centra stores were chosen in recognition of their ongoing hard work and commitment in these areas and achieved a score of between 75 and 100% in this independent assessment.

The winning stores displayed a comprehensive understanding of the importance of providing the best service for their customers, as well as ensuring that quality, hygiene and food safety are continually prioritised by their team of staff.

The two Laois winners of the Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety Level 3 Emerald Award, which signifies supreme performance were:

Daniels' Centra, Portarlington

Dunne’s Centra, Ballylinan

Also celebrating on the night were a further three Laois Centra stores, as they too were awarded for their commitment to health and safety within the Irish food sector, scoring between 60 and 74%.

These businesses were presented with the Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety Level 2 Sapphire Award, which also independently verifies and acknowledges that the highest standards of operational hygiene and food safety were in practice that year in all areas of the selected convenience store.

The three stores that proudly accepted this Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award were:

Martyn’s Centra, Mountrath

Downey’s Centra, Portlaoise

McSorley's Centra, Mountmellick Road