Popular British coffeeshop chain to open new café in Laois

One of the biggest coffee shop chains in the world is opening a brand new café in Laois.

British multinational coffeehouse company Costa Coffee will open its doors for the first time in Portarlington this week.

The 'Costa office shop' will open beside Mcloughlin's Supervaluin Portarlington.

According to the shop owners, the café will open on Friday, July 26 at 7:30.

In 2018, Costa built a standalone café at Portlaoise Retail Park, Timahoe Road in Portlaoise. The popular shop also have a branch in Laois Shopping Centre.

Costa Coffee was founded in London in 1971 by the Costa family as a wholesale operation supplying roasted coffee to caterers and specialist Italian coffee shops.

Acquired by Whitbread in 1995, it was sold in 2019 to The Coca-Cola Company in a deal worth £3.9bn, and has grown to 3,401 stores across 31 countries.

The business has 2,121 UK restaurants, over 6,000 Costa Express vending facilities and a further 1,280 outlets overseas (including 460 in China).

The Coca-Cola Company announced its intention of acquiring Costa Limited from parent company Whitbread PLC for $5.1 billion.

The deal closed on 3 January 2019, it gives the cola giant a strong coffee platform across parts of Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It is the second-largest coffeehouse chain in the world and the largest in the UK.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.