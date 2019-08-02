JOB ALERT: QC Laboratory Technician sought

QC Laboratory Technician

First Ireland Spirits is Ireland’s largest independent producer of Irish cream liqueur, Irish country cream and Irish whiskey liqueur, exporting to over 40 countries worldwide. We’re part of

Quintessential Brands, a leading independent, international spirits group with global reach and world class capabilities in brand building, crafting, distilling, bottling, selling and marketing spirits brands and private label products worldwide.

Working on a shift basis this role will focus on routine batch analysis on a range of alcoholic beverages, Bottle and Process Line checks and Plant Hygiene inspection to ensure the quality of a wide range of premium drink products.

The successful candidate will be required to work in a team environment and should be familiar with following hygiene and food safety requirements along with having good organisational and communication capabilities. In addition, attention to detail, working to detailed procedures, time management, good interpersonal skills and computer literacy are key requirements of this role.

The ideal candidate will have a suitable qualification in science. Experience in a food manufacturing setting is desirable but not necessary. The candidate must be eager to learn, show initiative and enthusiasm, be computer literate and possess excellent time management and interpersonal skills.

If you really care about making a difference to an organisation, are a team player and have the courage to overcome challenges then we want to hear from you!

Please request an application form from joinus@quintessentialbrands.com