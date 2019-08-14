Sliderobes are celebrating 20 years in Portlaoise

Sliderobes are celebrating their 20th year in business in Portlaoise and as we reach this milestone it is good to reflect on how far we have come.

Set up 20 years ago by the late Denis Bowe and his wife Margaret, within Denis Bowe Furniture at the old Dunnes Stores in Portlaoise, Sliderobes in Ireland is still run by the same family with their children Yvonne, Denis and David Bowe now all involved in the day to day running of the business.

We had one goal – to provide the highest quality built in wardrobes to our customers that would not just stand the test of time but also be as visually appealing in 20 years as they were the day our customers purchased them.

We still remember waiting on our first customer to come through our door and start what was to be the most memorable journey we could ever ask for as business owners.

How different it is today. With tens of thousands of clients throughout Ireland and no sign of slowing down, we are proud to have now established ourselves as the country’s leading bespoke wardrobe manufacturers.

We count local, regional, and national businesses among our client base, including small, medium and large-scale enterprises but we strongly believe in local support which is why we aim to have as much of our materials locally sourced as possible. As well as a priority to shop local, Sliderobes also supports locals too. Recently Sliderobes have become sponsors of Portlaoise AFC ladies team.

Sliderobes operate out of two flagship stores, one in Dublin’s Red Cow Retail Park, and the other in Limerick on the Dock Road. Our team is constantly expanding but we have always had one firm belief – all manufacturing for Sliderobes in Ireland should be based in Portlaoise, the heart of Ireland.

We do not know what the next 20 years will bring, but we can promise the same level of commitment and service that has come to define our business and reputation.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of our success, we truly appreciate your support and we very much look forward to another successful 20 years.