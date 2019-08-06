Opening of Danish Jysk store in Portlaoise hit with last minute delay

Danish retailer JYSK has been forced to postpone the opening of its Portlaoise store due to a last-minute delay.

The new homewares store at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise was due to open this Thursday morning, August 8.

Jysk has said that after a final inspection by local fire officers, it was discovered that additional work was required to the store to satisfy all health and safety regulations.

Jenny Johnston is the sales and marketing manager at JYSK Ireland.

“We are deeply disappointed that we cannot open our doors in Portlaoise this week as planned, especially as this delay comes at such short notice.

“It is most disappointing for our customers who had planned to visit the store, however, their welfare is our foremost concern and we are now working to meet all health and safety regulations before announcing a new date for the store opening.

"We will honour our opening offers this weekend and customers can shop the JYSK market outside our store at Laois Shopping Centre until Sunday. We are aiming to open the store fully as soon as possible," she said.

A Pop-up JYSK market to take place instead on the grounds of the shopping centre where it will honour all of its opening offers.

The market will be open this weekend, as follows:

Thursday, 8th August (9am – 9pm)

Friday, 9th August (9.30am – 8pm)

Saturday, 10th August (9am – 6pm)

Sunday, 11th August (10am – 6pm)

