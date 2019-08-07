Help to Buy should be extended, say Brokers Ireland

Responding to recent CSO Residential Property Price Index for May Brokers Ireland said while the continuing easing in house price inflation is welcome, particularly in urban areas, where affordability has been stretched to its limits, there are still intractable problems in the market preventing aspiring buyers from being able to acquire homes and doing so at reasonable prices.

Diarmuid Kelly, Chief Executive at the organisation which represents 1,250 Broker firms, called for the Help-to-Buy scheme to be extended beyond the end of this year saying there is a “compelling logic” for its retention.

He said Banking and Payments Federation Ireland figures for the first quarter of the year show there were just 6,673 purchase mortgage drawdowns, of which only 4,061 were first-time buyers when re-mortgage/switching and top-up mortgages were excluded. “And as today’s CSO figures show there is a low level of new dwellings being transacted, just 18.7pc of all transactions.”

He said not enough is being done to “stimulate or incentivise the building of affordable homes, while we bow to the international trend whereby housing increasingly has become financialised, transformed by global capital markets. It doesn’t have to be so one-sided,” he said.

While the Help-to-Buy scheme is but one aspect of the housing market, it is, nonetheless, providing important access to home ownership, with almost 30,000 applications up to June, he said

“The scheme is enabling first-time buyers acquire a home in a very difficult market where rental levels exceed mortgage repayments, dramatically so in many areas.

“Home buyers pay up to one third of the price of a new home in a series of taxes and levies, including VAT which does not apply across the border in Northern Ireland or in the UK. If you qualify for a mortgage you will pay interest rates for the lifetime of that mortgage on these upfront taxes. The 5pc Help-to-Buy tax rebate, up to a maximum of €20,000, is a minor concession. It is hugely helpful,” he said.