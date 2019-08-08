Glanbia recruiting staff for new Laois cheese factory

Jobs are now being advertised for a big mozzerella cheese factory planned by Glanbia in Laois.

The factory in Togher national industrial estate, Portlaoise is only in the early stages of construction.

Glanbia Cheese, the Joint Venture business between Glanbia plc and Leprino Foods plans to build a €130 milllion mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility in Portlaoise, creating 78 jobs.

Two posts are being advertised, on the website JobAlert.ie, for a Maintenance Team Leader, and for an IT Support Officer.

Glanbia state that the Maintenance Team Leader is responsible for planning and coordinating maintenance activity and overseeing the duties undertaken by the Maintenance Engineers. This will include effective planned maintenance and efficient reactive maintenance.

"We are looking a team member who is qualified in either a Mechanical or Electrical discipline with previous experience maintaining and repairing a range of equipment in a manufacturing environment especially in the food/dairy manufacturing environment," the job advertisement states.

On the IT job, they want "an experienced IT support officer to provide IT support and backup in all areas of the Glanbia Cheese EU Portlaoise site. A third level qualification (preferably in an IT related discipline) OR relevant experience in an IT support role is preferred as is 2-3 years experience in a managed service support role."

Both jobs are full time and permanent.

Glanbia has confirmed when the factory is expected to open.

"The construction has only started in recent months and the plant is scheduled to open towards the latter half of next year," a spokesperson told the Leinster Express today.