Early Christmas plans in Laois with search for Santa

It might be summer in Laois, but a Laois business is already thinking of Christmas.

The search for a Santa is officially underway at a Portlaoise shopping centre.

The Kyle Shopping Centre is asking for applicants to fill the big red suit, for their Santa Experience grotto.

The job is for a "Santa (male)", and is part-time and temporary.

They want someone who is very jolly and cheerful.



"Seeking a very jolly man to play the role of Santa Claus at Santa's Magical Cabin in the Kyle Centre in Portlaoise, Ireland's #1 standalone grotto! Must be cheerful, professional, jolly, and possess experience working with children and/or events. Previous Santa experience preferred."

The grotto is open from November 22 until Christmas eve, after which of course Santa will be very busy.

They prefer someone with experience in childcare and in acting.

The job has appeared this week on the Indeed.ie recruitment website.