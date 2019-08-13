JOB ALERT: GPX Rail are seeking employees

GPX Rail have recently won a five year contract as part of the railway maintenance infrastructure in Ireland and are seeking employees to fulfil these ongoing contracted works.

The rates of pay are very competitive and the initial rate of pay will be determined by certification and experience.

The successful applicants will be entitled to:

- 20 days holidays per year.

- Pension scheme which will become available after 12 months employment (GPX Rail will provide 5% of your annual salary towards this pension)

- Death in Service Scheme which will become available after 12 months employment.

- Shifts available Monday through to Saturday.

The desired training requirements are as follows:

Arc Welding (MMA 1 – MMA 5)

Thermit Welding (SOW-5)

SO53 Switch Inspection (This would be an advantage)

SO54 Crossing Inspection (This would be an advantage)

SMW-F (This would be an advantage)

SKS Rail (This would be an advantage)

SRZ Rail (This would be an advantage)

RI59 Rail (This would be an advantage)

If the following appeals to you, can you please express you interest by emailing your CV to info@gpxrail.com and any other relevant documentation by 19th August 2019.