New Laois Chamber of Commerce will serve the entire county businesses

The recently formed Laois Chamber of Commerce aims to serve the entire county’s businesses, its new full time chief executive Bernie Everard has said.

Ms Everard from Kildare previously ran a family business in the food gift sector, and most recently was Business Developer to the award winning Kildare Chamber.

“We aim to create a thriving connected business community in the whole of Laois.

“My role is to encourage businesses to engage, make contact with us and to let us help, support and advise them,” the CEO told the Leinster Express.

The Chamber is opening an office beside the tourist office in Lyster Square, Portlaoise from September.

“We are available for anyone to reach out now. We can put them in contact with the business support unit, depending on their needs,” Ms Everard said.

She was speaking during the launch of Webmill in the MDA Mountmellick, a new community venture offering co-working shared offices to commuters and home businesses. It is one of five such hubs now opened around Laois.

“It’s really encouraging to see the business community in Laois has tapped into this new way of working. Centres like this are going to improve work life balance of people in the community. I am seriously impressed to hear the story of how the MDA evolved,” the chamber CEO said.

Laois Chamber will officially launch in September with the unveiling of a project, and a calendar of events.

It takes place on September 24 in the Heritage Killenard at 8.30am.

Contact Ms Everard at www.laoischamber.ie or email her at bernie@laoischamber.ie