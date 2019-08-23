Taking Care of Business event to bring more than 25 State bodies and services together to offer advice to businesses

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys has called on existing small business owners, and entrepreneurs thinking of starting a business, to register their interest for the ‘Midlands Taking Care of Business’ event on Wednesday, October 2 at the Sheraton Hotel, Gleeson Street, Athlone.

This free half-day event is an initiative of the Government of Ireland, organised by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in conjunction with the Health and Safety Authority and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Taking Care of Business will bring together more than 25 State bodies, and builds on the success of previous events in recent years, which have been attended by approximately 2,700 people from across the country.

In the context of Brexit, it is also an opportunity for businesses to seek advice from a range of experts.

The event will have two separate strands:

In one part of the conference suite, State bodies will give short and concise presentations focusing on the key regulatory requirements for operating a business in Ireland, as well as on the supports available to help entrepreneurs develop their businesses;

Complementing this, in another part of the conference suite, staff from the State bodies will welcome business people to information stands, talking directly to attendees and answering any questions they may have.

Minister Humphreys will open proceedings and she is calling on businesses across the Midlands to register for one of the limited number of places at this important event:

“Following very successful events in Dublin and the Mid-West, bringing Taking Care of Business to the Midlands demonstrates our ongoing commitment to regional development.

“This commitment is shown across a range of activities and policy initiatives including the Regional Enterprise Plans to 2020, which take a ‘ground up’ approach to maximise enterprise development.

“The Plans aim to deliver an overall jobs uplift of between 10 and 15 per cent in each region by the end of 2020 and to bring or maintain unemployment levels in each region to within at least one percentage point of the State average.

“Taking Care of Business also provides an opportunity for businesses to gain vital information, advice and insights in the context of Brexit as a number of the presentations will deal with this important topic.

“We also shouldn’t forget that beyond Brexit, Ireland remains a very good place to do business.

“We saw this, for instance in the World Competitiveness ranking, where we have gone from 12th to seventh, and second in the EU.

“On the ground, we have initiatives such as the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.