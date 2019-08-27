Supervised Study Centre for Junior and Senior Cycle to open in Portlaoise

Portlaoise Study Centre,

Kealew Business Park,

Portlaoise

OPENING SEPTEMBER 3RD.

SUPERVISED STUDY CENTRE FOR BOTH JUNIOR AND SENIOR CYCLE.

SEPARATE HALLS FOR 13-15 YEAR OLDS AND 15-18 YEAR OLD'S

Desk rental on a monthly basis

- Promoting focused learning in a structured,Calm and distraction free environment

- Instilling responsibility

- Encouraging Independence

Large office sized desks with dividers between units as well as tea and coffee making facilities.

Junior cycle student- 4.30pm to 6.30pm Monday - Thursday and 2pm - 4pm Friday, €30 per week.

Senior students - 4.30pm – 9pm (with a break from 6.30pm to 7pm) Monday - Thursday and 2pm - 6.30pm Friday, €50 per week.

Bookings taken by the month.

Call: 085 1513099 to BOOK YOUR PLACE NOW!

Email: portlaoisestudycentre@gmail.com

Find us on Facebook CLICK HERE https://www.facebook.com/PortlaoiseStudyCentre/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARA5F-6R8g2-vWRut-MLDkUMbY5uC-aeF1sovePUwp373O1p6gt6pHZPk1vGf0EDtpqKEa1Mhw1qJe5P