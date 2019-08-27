Here come the Danes! Jysk is just about to open in Portlaoise

Retail giant JYSK (pronounced “yoosk”) is set to open at Laois Shopping Centre at 9am on Friday, August 30.

After a short delay to their original intended opening date, the store fit-out is now complete and local staff are now preparing for the big opening day.

The company, which is known for its Scandinavian style products, is seen as a competitor to IKEA and earlier this year they announced plans to open at least 15 stores in Ireland over the next two years, this store at Laois Shopping Centre will be their fouth store in Ireland.

The brand is well known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden. The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture, which continues to this day, meaning they specialise in sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets & pillows to bed-frames and bases.

The good news for consumers with the arrival of JYSK to Portlaoise is the prices are always fantastic and even better again for their store-opening day / week.

Join JYSK for their opening day at Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise on Friday 30th August for a free Danish breakfast from 8 am, a free towel for the first 500 customers and lots of great offers for your home.