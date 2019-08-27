Plans unveiled for big solar power farm in Laois, Offaly, Kildare borders
Plans unveiled for 88-hectare solar farm in Offaly
Plans are due to be lodged for the construction of a large-scale solar farm on the Laois, Offaly and Kildare border.
Elgin Energy Services Ltd intend to apply to OCC for permission to build the farm on a site totalling 88 hectares at Trascan and Clondoolusk. The site in Co Offaly not far from the county's border with Portarlington in Laois and Monasterevin in Kildare .
The company says the development will consist of photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames with associated cabling and ducting.
It will also see the construction of 40 single-storey inverter station, four steel storage containers, perimeter fencing, security gates and permeable gravel access track.
A total of 36 pole-mounted CCTV cameras will be erected on-site.
Permission is sought for the proposed solar farm for a period of 10 years with an operational period of 40 years.
A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted with the plans to Offaly County Council.
An application for permission to develop a 110 kV substation and associated grid connection to facilitate the export of power from the solar farm will be submitted separately to An Bord Pleanala.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on