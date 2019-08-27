Plans unveiled for big solar power farm in Laois, Offaly, Kildare borders

Plans are due to be lodged for the construction of a large-scale solar farm on the Laois, Offaly and Kildare border.

Elgin Energy Services Ltd intend to apply to OCC for permission to build the farm on a site totalling 88 hectares at Trascan and Clondoolusk. The site in Co Offaly not far from the county's border with Portarlington in Laois and Monasterevin in Kildare .

The company says the development will consist of photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames with associated cabling and ducting.

It will also see the construction of 40 single-storey inverter station, four steel storage containers, perimeter fencing, security gates and permeable gravel access track.

A total of 36 pole-mounted CCTV cameras will be erected on-site.

Permission is sought for the proposed solar farm for a period of 10 years with an operational period of 40 years.

A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted with the plans to Offaly County Council.

An application for permission to develop a 110 kV substation and associated grid connection to facilitate the export of power from the solar farm will be submitted separately to An Bord Pleanala.