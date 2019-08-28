Evening hobby courses with Portlaoise Further Education & Training Centre 

Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre are hosting an open night on Tuesday, September 3, providing information on the many evening hobby courses being offered this term.

Hobby courses are an excellent way to make friends or try out something new, with classes available in everything from photography and dressmaking, to Spanish and even the card game bridge.

We all have a phone or SD card full of images – some get posted on social media and others never see the light of day. In the Photography course you will learn how to take a photo that looks great and get a solid understanding of how your camera, or camera phone, works. You will learn to master your camera and be able to create your own photo album or canvas.

Also helping develop your creative side is the Art class, where participants will be introduced to a beginner’s guide to drawing and painting. Alternatively, you could learn how to make a garment of your choice in the Dressmaking class.

For those wishing to brush up on other languages, we have Spanish classes for beginners and Spanish for those wishing to improve their skills. If you would like to try your hand at Bridge, come along and enrol on this course where you are guaranteed to make friends for life. The Bridge course is suitable for absolute beginners as well as those who have some knowledge.

If you would like to manage your taxes online and know how to use ROS, then the six-week Manage Your Taxes courses is the ideal course for you. For those hoping to improve their employment prospects, the interactive and practical Interview Skills course will demonstrate how to understand and prepare for the interview process, self-assess current abilities and how to recognise areas in need of development.

For those wanting to prepare for the holiday season in December Hair Care and Styling and Christmas Cookery are starting in early November. Class sizes are limited so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

So come along to our open night in Portlaoise Further Education and Trainign Centre, Tower Hill on September 3 from 7pm to 8.30pm to meet the tutors and see what course you may be interested in, as there is something for everyone.