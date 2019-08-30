Laois woman completes NISO course

The National Irish Safety Organisation (NISO) midland branch held their presentation of certificates for the Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety course in the Prince of Wales Hotel in Athlone recently. Alison McGregor from Rathevan, Portlaoise and an AIT Toxicology student was among 21 students who completed the course recently.

Alison was among five AIT Toxicology students who took on the course in addition to her fulltime course.

The course was hosted by AIT (Athlone Institute of Technology) between February and May 2019. Each participant received their Certificate from Mr Harry Gavin, President of NISO.