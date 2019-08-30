'Gems in the Attic' Sale promises plenty at Sheppard's Durrow upcoming auction

Sheppard’s Durrow is pleased to announce its Gems from the Attic Sale, taking place on Tuesday, September 3.

The sale is composed of more than 700 works of art from the attics, stables and storerooms of important clients from throughout Ireland.

Gems from the Attic Sale offers collectors at all levels a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind treasures: antiques, decorative objects and fine art in different media.

Commenting on the upcoming sale, auctioneer Philip Sheppard said, “if you are a new collector or someone who has a limited budget, then the Durrow: Gems from the Attic Sale is just about perfect.”

Bidding with Sheppard’s is secure and simple. Buyers can use any of five ways to bid: Telephone, Absentee, Telephone and Absentee, Floor, or Online.

Viewing is at Sheppard’s Irish Auction House, Durrow from August 31 to September 2, Saturday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

There is a free catalogue online at www.sheppards.ie

As one of Ireland's leading auction houses, Sheppard's are specialists in Chinese ceramics and works of art; historical documents, and period pieces of high quality furniture, especially Irish.

Sheppard's equally enjoys a reputation for artworks ranging from early eighteenth-century portraits to contemporary paintings.

Clients include leading Irish, American, British, and Chinese collectors, and national institutions such as the National Library of Ireland and the National Museum of Ireland.