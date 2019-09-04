Time is running out to apply for €100m BEAM scheme - IFA

Francie Gorman Laois IFA County Chairperson has encouraged all eligible beef and suckler farmers in county Laois to apply for the €100m BEAM (Beef Exceptional Aid Measure) before the closing date of Sunday, September 8.

Francie said online applications are open now and farmers should make sure to have their application completed and submitted before the closing date.

Francie also said any farmer that does not have access to a computer should seek assistance from the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, their private planner or their local IFA office.

Francie Gorman said the €100m scheme, which was secured by IFA, is worth €100 per finished animal and €40 per suckler cow.

Based on data presented by the Department of Agriculture, over 37,000 beef finishers and 55,000 suckler farmers are eligible nationally.

“IFA is aware that there has been some confusion around who is eligible to apply, and I urge farmers to consider if any of the following applies to them:

- Did you kill cattle between September 24th 2018 and May 12th 2019?

- Did you sell finished cattle in a mart that were slaughtered within 30 days of sale and within the above dates?

- Have you suckler cows that calved in 2018?

If any of these apply to you, then you could be eligible,” stated Francie.

More details, including your local IFA office contact details are available on ifa.ie/BEAM