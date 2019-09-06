Sponsored Content

JOB ALERT: Topline Phelans Hardware are recruiting

Topline Phelans Hardware, Durrow, Co. Laois and Ballyragget Co. Kilkenny

are seeking a 

Trainee Hardware Sales Assistant/ Light Van Delivery Person

We have a vacancy for the above.

Person must have full clean driving licence.

Training will be provided

Please email applications to  john@phelanshardware.ie or apply in writing to:

The Manager, Topline Phelans, Castle Street, Durrow, Co. Laois.