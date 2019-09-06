Sponsored Content
JOB ALERT: Topline Phelans Hardware are recruiting
Topline Phelans Hardware, Durrow, Co. Laois and Ballyragget Co. Kilkenny
are seeking a
Trainee Hardware Sales Assistant/ Light Van Delivery Person
We have a vacancy for the above.
Person must have full clean driving licence.
Training will be provided
Please email applications to john@phelanshardware.ie or apply in writing to:
The Manager, Topline Phelans, Castle Street, Durrow, Co. Laois.
