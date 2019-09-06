JOB ALERT: Conveyancing Secretary sought by JP Fitzpatrick and Company Solicitors

J P Fitzpatrick and Company Solicitors based in Portlaoise are seeking to recruit an experienced Conveyancing Secretary to join their busy General Practice on a three day week contract basis.

The successful candidate will provide support in all aspects of Residential Property Transactions, dictation and Reception Duties. The Candidate must have 3-5 years practical experience and possess proficient computer skills, have a good work ethic and positive approach. The Candidate must have the ability to work under pressure

If you wish to apply for this role please submit your CV in confidence to jopfitz@eircom.net before the closing date of the 20th September 2019.