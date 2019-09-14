New training and mentoring funding for Social Enterprises Inbox

Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development has announced €800,000 in funding for the provision of training and mentoring for social enterprises throughout Ireland.

The funding will be provided from the Dormant Accounts Fund and will support one of the key policy commitments in the National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland which the Minister published in July.

Expressions of interest for the delivery of training and mentoring to social enterprises are being invited from organisations who have a proven track record in providing these types of supports to meet the needs of social enterprises.

Announcing the call for proposal, Minister Ring said,

“One of the key messages which my Department has consistently heard from social enterprises is that they want more access to training and mentoring to help them strengthen their business model and improve their capacity to deliver a social impact.

“The National Social Enterprise Policy, which I launched last month, includes a commitment to deliver supports to social enterprises in areas such as business planning, mentoring, leadership, governance, capacity building, financial planning and digital innovation.

“I am delighted to be in a position to announce the allocation of €800,000 from the Dormant Accounts Fund to pilot this training initiative and deliver on the commitment made in the National Social Enterprise Policy.

“Up to 300 participants are likely to benefit from these supports over the next year.”

“Pobal will shortly be inviting Expressions of Interest on behalf of my Department for the delivery of training and mentoring from national, regional or local organisations or networks that have a demonstrable track record in the delivery of training and mentoring to social enterprises.

“Statutory bodies or institutions, including Higher Education Institutions, which have a proven track record in providing direct supports and training to social enterprises, will also be eligible to apply. Successful applicants will be announced before the end of the year. The publication and implementation of the National Social Enterprise Policy will assist social enterprises in Ireland to grow and to make a positive impact.”