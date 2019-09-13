Stellar line up for official launch of new Laois Chamber of Commerce

Some of Laois’ leading business lights will come together for the upcoming official launch of the newly formed Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, September 24 in The Heritage, Killenard.

Rathdowney native, Louise Phelan, who is one of Ireland’s most respected and well known business people is the keynote speaker, and will join newly appointed Chamber CEO Bernie Everard, who will lay out the Chamber’s vision and mission to make Laois the centre of Ireland to do business.

Bernie Everard says, "We are so delighted with the response from the business community of Laois to the newly formed Chamber, and already have had lots of businesses signing up for membership. There is a definite appetite for us to move the county forward as a cohesive unit.

"I am just a few weeks in my new job and one of the best aspects for me has been travelling to the towns in the county, meeting the business people and hearing what they want and need for their county. We are delighted with the support we have received so far.

"Laois has so much to offer from so many points of interest; geographically, socially and financially. There are 12,000 people leaving Laois every day to work in other counties, and we want to harness those. We have a very young population who want flexibility in their working arrangements and with our great co working spaces we can offer them choice.

"Rents are cheaper, rates are cheaper, we can offer huge spaces for companies who need an excellent location coupled with state of the art amenities. A variety of places to do business will have the knock on effect of encouraging families to move to Laois and that would be beneficial for the entire business community as people spend in the areas they live.

"We have a stellar line up of speakers for our launch on September 24 and really what sets them apart is their passion for Laois and their desire to see it thrive. They believe in the county and they are determined to work towards its future.

"We are delighted that Minister Charlie Flanagan will speak on the day and I am urging business people in Laois to join us in The Heritage in Killenard at 8.30am for the event, and together we can put the county on the map."