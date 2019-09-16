Picket at Laois meat factory remains in place despite weekend negotiations

Protesting farmers have maintained their picket at Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, despite a negotiated deal over the weekend which was supposed to break the impasse between factories and farmers.

As well as Rathdowney, pickets are still in place at 13 other factories countrywide.

A large crowd of farmers gathered at the gates of Meadow Meats on Sunday evening.

In a statement the Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFI) said they neither accepted nor rejected the proposals meant to end the beef dispute.

The IFI said they had to go back to their members to discuss the deal. "This decision has to be taken by all the peaceful protesters at the factory gates," they stated.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed claimed that all the parties in the dispute had approved the agreement which will see increased prices for beef farmers and reform of the sector.