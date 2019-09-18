JOB ALERT: People First Credit Union is seeking staff

People First Credit Union Ltd

is now inviting applications for the following positions

Part - Time Member Services Officer, Athy Office (Ref Athy MSO)

Temporary Full Time Member Services Officer, Portlaoise Office (Ref Portlaoise MSO)

People First Credit Union (PFCU) is a progressive financial services provider, with over 39,000 members. We have multiple branches in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Stradbally, Athy and Ballinakill. We boast total assets of €140 million. PFCU is firmly rooted within the community and our core value is to serve our members and the community, whilst striving to maintain the highest professional standards.

An opportunity for a Member Services Officer has arisen within our Athy Office. This a part time role with a requirement to work a minimum of 21 hours per week in line with the needs of the business. A second full-time MSO is required in our Portlaoise Office on a temporary contract covering maternity leave. The successful applicants will work as part of the member services team responsible for providing an excellent member services experience to members and potential members at the counter, on the phone and through electronic means.

Key Responsibilities:

- To provide a quality service to the members at the counter to enable them to make lodgements, withdrawals, loan draw down and repayments

- Process direct debits, standing orders, eft’s and amend mandates

- Process loan applications and refer them to the appropriate loans officer if required

- Accurately and diligently handle cash; reconcile balances and account for any inconsistencies

- Through training, develop excellence in dealing with member queries to the highest levels of service across diverse areas from advising of credit union products & services & complaints etc.

- Ensure compliance with existing and new systems & controls and policies & procedures necessary, as outlined by the Risk, - -- Compliance, MLRO & DPO, the Internal Audit Function and Operations Mgr.

- Complete other duties as required by the management team

- Undertake relevant training as deemed necessary by the management team

The successful candidate must have the following attributes, experience and qualifications:

- Demonstrable "member service" credentials and an ability and desire to enhance member service at every opportunity

- Excellent administration skills, a strong compliance ethos with a “right first time” approach to work

- Cash handling experience and good IT skills

- Ability to problem solve and deal fully with member complaints and issues as they arise

- An appreciation and an awareness of the credit union ethos

- Min. 1 years’ experience serving members/customers within a financial services sector

- QFA or equivalent qualification, or working towards a full qualification

- Full clean driving licence

Applicants should state clearly the position they are applying for quoting the reference Athy MSO or Portlaoise MSO

Applications including CV by email only addressed to trish.picard@peoplefirstcu.ie

Closing Date for receipt of applications is 25th September 2019

Short listing may apply and assessment will be done on the basis of the information provided in the application.

People First Credit Union Ltd is an Equal Opportunities Employer