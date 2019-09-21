Glanbia Teagasc new Open Source Future Farm programme Programme

A Laois farmer is participating in the Open Source Future Farm Programme along with 10 other farmers across Ireland.

Thomas Fennelly's family farm in Portarlington will be part of the programme.

Glanbia Ireland and Teagasc have launched the next generation of a joint programme that aims to provide family farms with the skills and technologies to operate efficient and sustainable dairy farming systems.

The Open Source Future Farm Programme is the latest evolution of the Teagasc / Glanbia Ireland knowledge transfer programme.

It will harness advancements in technology and farm practices to support farmers to make the necessary changes for a profitable and sustainable future.

At the launch of the five year programme, Glanbia Ireland’s CEO Jim Bergin, commented:

“Knowledge transfer networks provide key learning opportunities for farmers and we hope this programme will help family farms adopt efficiencies to grow their businesses sustainably and profitably into the future.

“A key objective of this programme is to help farmers implement changes to ensure that their environmental footprint is in line with the aims of the national Climate Action Plan.”

Glanbia Ireland Chairman Martin Keane welcomed this latest partnership with Teagasc and thanked the 11 farm families for agreeing to participate in the programme.

“Our farmers should be recognized for their generosity in agreeing to open up their farms for the benefit of their fellow farmers.”

At the launch of the joint programme, Teagasc Chairman Liam Herlihy also thanked the 11 farmers and their families.

He said: “Demonstration farmers have a major role to play in the application of scientific findings and the spreading of best practices and innovative farming approaches to their fellow farmers.”

Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc Director, said:

“Farming systems have to evolve to tackle multiple challenges, and this is especially true now in relation to the multi-faceted sustainability challenge, including the need to improve water quality, reduce agricultural emissions and maintain biodiversity.