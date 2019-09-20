JOB ALERT: Killeen Civil Engineering are recruiting

We are currently seeking a Purchasing Officer to join our well established company based in Portlaoise

Responsibilities:

- Supervise the Purchase Order process

- Manage the search process for local suppliers of services, utilities, machinery and equipment

- Develop creative solutions for cost reduction and continuous improvement of purchasing processes and procedures



Qualifications:

- Previous Purchasing experience in the Construction (or related) industry essential

- 3-5 years experience in a similar role

- Extensive knowledge of SAGE packages and Microsoft Office

Position:

- Immediate Start

- Salary Negotiable

Please reply with your CV to info@killeencivilengineering.ie