JOB ALERT: Killeen Civil Engineering are recruiting
We are currently seeking a Purchasing Officer to join our well established company based in Portlaoise
Responsibilities:
- Supervise the Purchase Order process
- Manage the search process for local suppliers of services, utilities, machinery and equipment
- Develop creative solutions for cost reduction and continuous improvement of purchasing processes and procedures
Qualifications:
- Previous Purchasing experience in the Construction (or related) industry essential
- 3-5 years experience in a similar role
- Extensive knowledge of SAGE packages and Microsoft Office
Position:
- Immediate Start
- Salary Negotiable
Please reply with your CV to info@killeencivilengineering.ie
