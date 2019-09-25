New Laois Chamber will be 'inclusive and welcoming for all business' says CEO Bernie Everard

The vision for the new Laois Chamber was outlined by its new CEO, Bernie Everard at the launch on Tuesday morning in te Heritage Hotel Killenard.

Bernie Everard told the assembled guests that, "Laois is an untapped county that is a hidden gem and a vibrant Chamber is crucial to help and encourage growth."

"Laois has three unique selling points that I can see - it offers great ease of movement from town to town with a superb road infrastructure that connects urban and rural locations quickly and conveniently, and from both inside and outside the county; It takes 90 minutes to get to our major cities from Laois and that is critical for business; There are tourist possibilities in the county that are under the radar and we have a very vibrant Agri Food sector. All of these combine to make Laois a county of amenities and facilities that we can all work at promoting."

A Chamber that is inclusive and welcoming for all business, large and small is one of the key aims for the new CEO and her Board.

"Laois Chamber has already started building on the strengths within the county collaborating with Laois County Council, Local Enterprise Office (LEO), BSU, Laois Tourism, Enterprise Ireland , IDA, LOETB to name but a few. Connecting the dots will translate into a significant county Chamber within the midlands region that will in turn attract businesses to come and set up shop in Laois.

"My goal is to build a membership organisation with a strong foundation that will be the voice for business in Laois Chamber servicing the sole trader to large corporate and everything in between.

"We will endeavour to deliver a service that will suit all sizes of business delivering member benefits through Inspirational Speaker Series, lobbying, advice, training and networking that will enable engagement and will lead to business growth and sustainability.

"This will encompass my own core values of inclusivity, respect, accountability, transparency, collaboration, connecting and innovation."

She also made a call out for membership. "Membership is the life blood of any Chamber and I am urging business to join with us as we embark on what is an exciting chapter for County Laois.

"Let’s all work together now to make Laois the centre of Ireland to do business."