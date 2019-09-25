'Still hopeful of Brexit deal, but.....' Minister Charlie Flanagan tells Laois Chamber launch

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he is still hopeful of a Brexit deal.

However, the Minister qualified his view by saying that as October 31 drew nearer "a no deal was more likely."

The Minister made his comments at the launch of the Laois Chamber in the Heritage Hotel Killenard on Tuesday morning.

"Brexit is not an event, it is a way of life," he told the Laois Chamber launch.

"No matter what happens, it will change the way we do business. We need to be flexible and responsive. "The contribution that Laois Chamber will make in this sense will be invaluable.

He also noted that rural areas now needed to play to their strengths and acknowledged the Government had a huge job of work to do in terms of regional balance.

Commenting on commuting he said, "our target must be to bring jobs to people, not people to jobs."

Commending the new Chamber he urged businesses, particularly those in the private sphere, to support it. "Laois is very much open for business," he concluded.