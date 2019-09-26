Kudos for The Heritage Hotel in Laois as The Heritage Spa wins at The Irish Tatler Spa Awards 2019

The Heritage Spa at The Heritage in Killenard has scooped the award for 'Best in Body Care' at the Irish Tatler Spa Awards 2019, which took place earlier this week.

The Heritage Spa won the award for their Heritage Signature Massage, a full body relaxing hot oil massage including a soothing scalp and foot massage. Prior to the massage, guests can enjoy up to two hours relaxing in The Heritage Spa experience, to warm up their muscles and really maximise the effects of the massage.

The Irish Tatler Spa Awards are designed to highlight Ireland’s premier spas and set the standard for quality, innovation and service. A team of expert judges travel around Ireland and evaluate spas based on a specific set of criteria to determine the best spas around the country.

The team at The Heritage are thrilled with their award, with General Manager Ger Alley commenting, "Our spa team do a fantastic job every day, ensuring all their guests are so well looked after and pampered, so I’m delighted to see them recognised with this award."

The Heritage Spa is currently undergoing an exciting refurbishment to their treatment rooms and thermal suite, due to be completed in early October. The spa is a stunning 7,000 square foot facility with 16 treatment rooms and a wonderful selection of spa treatments and packages using prestigious and technologically advanced spa products to deliver sensational results.

Using ESPA products and therapies, with their global reputation as leaders in the luxury spa market, and innovative Irish family-owned business, Voya, proud to have produced the world's first range of certified organic seaweed-based products, The Heritage Spa has a rustic sauna cabin, sanarium, caldarium, tepidarium and hammam to cleanse pores and relax muscles, and refreshing multi-sensory showers and tissue-firming ice fountains.

The Heritage Spa Experience is an exhilarating blend of heating and cooling sensations, a 2-hour sensory journey that maximises the benefits of all the Spa facilities, guiding each guest through the extensive Thermal Suite with the ultimate aim of leaving the body feeling profoundly alive and invigorated.

The Health Club is right next to the Spa, with leisure facilities including a dedicated fitness studio equipped with top-of-the-range Technogym exercise equipment, and a 15-metre leisure pool and Jacuzzi.