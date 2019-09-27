Biogas Information Workshop to take place in Portlaoise

European Innovation Partnership

Small Scale Biogas Demo Project

Biogas Information Workshop

Monday 7th October 9:30—1pm Centre of Excellence, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

The Irish BioEnergy Association in conjunction with Teagasc and Laois Partnership are holding a series of workshops to explore how biogas (anaerobic digestion) can be used to recycle farm wastes and by-products into useful energy and fertiliser.

Under the European Innovation Partnership Programme we are looking for suitable farms to join the partnership in developing small scale biogas on working farms. This may be of interest to dairy, beef, poultry, pig and tillage

Find out more and register at

www.irbea.org/farmbiogas

twitter: @farmbiogas



Project Partners

European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.