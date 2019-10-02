Two Laois Pubs reach finals of Irish Pub Awards 2019

The Fisherman’s Thatched Inn in Ballybrittas is celebrating this week after winning a regional award in the Irish Pub Awards 2019.

The Fisherman’s Thatched Inn has been has been acknowledged as the Best Outdoor Space in the East Region sponsored by Bulmers and will join Kavanagh’s Bar and Venue, Portlaoise who won the award for Best Music Pub sponsored by IMRO for the region.

Both pubs will go forward for National Awards Final on November 20 in the RDS Concert Hall in Dublin.

Judging for the Regional Winners of the 2019 Awards has now been completed and the Regional Winners of all categories will be announced over the coming weeks. Starting with Regional Winners for the Best Food Category, Best Tourist Pub and Innovative Pub, congratulations to the following finalists:

The Finalists from the East Region are:

Best Food Pub: Hanged Man’s Bar & Restaurant, Kildare

Best Tourist Pub: Mickey Finn’s Pub @ The Wicklow Brewery, Wicklow

Innovative Pub of the Year: The Central, Navan

Best Local Pub: Lock 13 Brewpub, Sallins

Outstanding Customer Service: Horan’s Bar & Restaurant, Wicklow

Best Music Pub: Kavanagh’s Bar & Restaurant, Portlaoise

Best Outdoor Space: The Fisherman’s Thatched Inn, Ballybrittas

Best Newcomer: Town, Leixlip

Best Late Night Bar: Silken Thomas, Kildare

All 63 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further. All regional winners will also avail of comprehensive media coverage including a profile piece in a special Awards Supplement in the Irish Independent on the day of the Awards Presentation on November 20.