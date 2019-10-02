Three candidates nominated to run for IFA President

Three candidates have been nominated to run for IFA President.

They are Munster Regional Chairman John Coughlan, National Treasurer Tim Cullinan and National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods.

At the deadline of 10am on Wednesday morning, National Returning Officer Richard Kennedy announced that three candidates had secured the nominations of their own County Executive and five other County Chairs.

John Coughlan from the Buttevant branch is nominated by the Cork North County Executive and Harold Kingston (Cork Central), Corney Buckley (Cork West), Shay Galvin (Limerick), James Murphy (Kilkenny) and Martin Gilvarry (Mayo).

Tim Cullinan from the Toomevara branch is nominated by the Tipperary North County Executive and Erica O’Keeffe (Tipperary South), Richard Scally (Offaly), John Curran (Meath), Brendan McLaughlin (Donegal) and Willie Hanrahan (Clare).

Angus Woods from the Barndarrig branch is nominated by the Wicklow County Executive and James Kehoe (Wexford), George Collier (Carlow), Jim O’Connor (Roscommon), Francie Gorman (Laois) and Gerard Melia (Louth).

Two candidates have been nominated to run for Deputy President. They are National Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney and Kildare/West Wicklow IFA Chairman Brian Rushe.

Thomas Cooney from the Laragh branch is nominated by the Cavan County Executive and Gavin White (Longford), Erica O’Keeffe (Tipperary South), John Curran (Meath), Brendan McLaughlin (Donegal) and Frank Brady (Monaghan).

Brian Rushe from the Carbury/Cadamstown branch is nominated by the Kildare County Executive and Gerard Melia (Louth), Jim O’Connor (Roscommon), Richard Scally (Offaly), Anne Baker (Cork North) and Shay Galvin (Limerick).

Three candidates have been nominated to run for Munster Regional Chairman.

Clare IFA Chairman Willie Hanrahan from the Doonbeg branch is nominated by the Clare County Executive and Erica O’Keeffe (Tipperary South) and Corney Buckley (Cork West).

Cork Central Chairman Harold Kingston from the Barryroe branch is nominated by the Cork Central County Executive and Anne Baker (Cork North) and Shay Galvin (Limerick).

Kerry IFA Chairman Pat O’Driscoll from the Valentia branch is nominated by the Kerry County Executive and Imelda Walsh (Tipperary North) and Kevin Kiersey (Waterford).

Two candidates have been nominated to run for Connacht Regional Chairman.

Former Roscommon IFA Chairman John Hanley from the Creggs branch is nominated by the Roscommon County Executive and Des McHugh (Leitrim).

Former Galway IFA Chairman Pat Murphy from the Ardrahan branch is nominated by the Galway County Executive and Martin Gilvarry (Mayo).

The South Leinster Chairman Tom Short has been returned unopposed for a second two-year term.

The Ulster North Leinster Chairman Nigel Renaghan has been returned unopposed for a second two-year term.

Debates will begin on October 21 and run until November 21. Voting will take place in each of IFA’s 945 branches from Monday, November 25 until Friday, December 13.

The Election Count will take place in Dublin on Tuesday, December 17.

The 16th President of IFA and the other National Officers will take up office at the AGM in January 2020.