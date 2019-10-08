Changes to be made to Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise

A new public entrance is set to be built at the revamped Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

CoAnt Hotels Limited is in the process of applying to Laois County Council for planning permission to carry out alterations to the town centre building near Portlaoise Train Station.

A planning notice says work will be carried out at the ground floor and mezzanine level of the building which incorporates the Charter Bar.

CoAnt wants to build an entrance lobby and carry out internal alterations that will facilitate a new entrance to the bar which fronts onto Coote St and Jessop St.

The plan includes the replacement of existing external windows at the proposed lobby and an additional window at mezzanine level.

The Charter Bar opened as part of an extensive redevelopment of the former Heritage Hotel.